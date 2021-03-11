MPSC examination postponed again in view of rising COVID-19 cases

After noticing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the State Service Pre-Examination which was scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021. The decision has been taken after the state reported over 13,000 cases on Wednesday.

Earlier, the pre-service state service examination on October 11, 2020 was postponed due to the aggressive stance taken by Maratha organizations on the Maratha reservation issue.

After witnessing a huge surge in Covid cases, the situation has become worrisome as conducting examinations will invite crowd which may increase the possibility of spread within the students.