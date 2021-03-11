MPSC examination postponed again in view of rising COVID-19 cases

After noticing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the State Service Pre-Examination which was scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021. The decision has been taken after the state reported over 13,000 cases on Wednesday.
Earlier, the pre-service state service examination on October 11, 2020 was postponed due to the aggressive stance taken by Maratha organizations on the Maratha reservation issue.
After witnessing a huge surge in Covid cases, the situation has become worrisome as conducting examinations will invite crowd which may increase the possibility of spread within the students.
Since last two weeks the state has been recording 8000 to 10000 cases on a daily basis. While there are many districts and cities in the state where local authorities have imposed lockdown, night curfews to curb the spread. Although in Mumbai, the BMC has ruled out the possibility of imposing lockdown in the city despite rise in cases. On March 10, 1539 cases were reported, highest in the last five months
Shiv Sena warned that the state government would be forced to take some harsh actions in order to handle the situation.
Nagpur was also added to the list of places with alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the authorities have imposed a lockdown from March 15. The lockdown will remain in place till March 21.