Sensex tanks 487 points, Nifty 50 slips below 15,100 level

Snapping its three-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 487 points on Friday, tracking losses in financial and auto stocks.

After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08.

The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95.

Bajaj Autowas the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, Titan and Infosys were the gainers.