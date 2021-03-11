Teji Mandi: Roohi hits theatres - a look at recovery, outlook and risks to entertainment business amid pandemic

The movie exhibition business has been one of the most affected sectors due to the pandemic. Covid-19 pandemic delayed opening of cinemas resulting in the postponement of movie releases.

Horror comedy Roohi hitting the big screen today will set the pace for Bollywood’s recovery and determine its future.

Roohi featuring popular actors in cinemas after the outbreak of covid-19, is being looked upon as the litmus test for the already suffering movie exhibition business for a long time now.