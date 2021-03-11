'Roohi' Early Reviews: Jahnvi Kapoor's horror-comedy fails to impress

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's horror-drama 'Roohi', which also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles, released in the theatres on Thursday and became the first film to arrive in cinemas after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity.

The film tells the story of a ghost (essayed by Janhvi) who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Veer (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Raj (Varun Sharma's character) take up the responsibility of saving the village's newly weds from the witch.

Roohi, based on the lines of Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 hit film 'Stree,' has apparently failed to impress the audience.

On Thursdays, netizens and film critics took to their Twitter handles to share reviews of the horror-comedy.

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it 'disappointing', Kamaal R Khan said, "it is a different type of torture."

