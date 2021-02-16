'Roohi' trailer out: Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a witch for Rajkummar Rao's spooky comedy

The makers of actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy 'Roohi', which was earlier titled 'Roohi Afzana', dropped the hilarious yet spooky trailer on Tuesday.
The trailer of the film tells the story of a ghost (essayed by Janhvi) who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Veer (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Raj (Varun Sharma's character) take up the responsibility of saving the village's newly weds from the witch.
The horror-comedy is based on the lines of Dinesh Vijan's 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor.
The movie, which is helmed by Hardik Mehta, is set to have a theatrical release on March 11.
While it marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi, Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma and Rao have earlier shared screen space in 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.
A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.
