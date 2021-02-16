'Roohi' trailer out: Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a witch for Rajkummar Rao's spooky comedy

The makers of actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy 'Roohi', which was earlier titled 'Roohi Afzana', dropped the hilarious yet spooky trailer on Tuesday.

The trailer of the film tells the story of a ghost (essayed by Janhvi) who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Veer (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Raj (Varun Sharma's character) take up the responsibility of saving the village's newly weds from the witch.

The horror-comedy is based on the lines of Dinesh Vijan's 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out the trailer here: