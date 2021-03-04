In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor takes fashion cues from mom Sridevi, stuns in white saree for 'Roohi' promotions

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who's currently promoting her upcoming horror-drama 'Roohi' in Delhi, on Thursday stepped out in a white silk saree and looked like a spitting image of her late mother Sridevi.
Janhvi paired the saree with a sequinned sleeveless blouse and minimal jewellery. She was seen wearing multicoloured gold tone kundan earrings, which added a pop of colour to her all-white look.
For make up, the 'Dhadak' actress chose a nude lip colour and dewy finish look with a wing eyeliner.
Check out the pictures here:
Jahvi, whose love for sarees are no secret, often leaves netizens stunned when she opts for the elegant six yards look.
This look too seemed inspired by her mother's look from the film 'Jaanbaaz', where the legendary actress wore a similar saree in the song 'Har Kisi Ko Nai Milta'.
Sridevi had also opted for a similar silk saree, in the colour white, for a family function.
Check out the throwback pictures here:
Speaking of Jahnvi's upcoming film, 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, is set to hit the cinemas on March 11.
It is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
The Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film sees the Rajkummar and Varun play Bhaura and Kattanni, two bumbling brosephs trapped in a forest with the mysterious Roohi, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Just when they think it couldn't get any worse, a sinister spirit begins to creep over them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)