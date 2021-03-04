In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor takes fashion cues from mom Sridevi, stuns in white saree for 'Roohi' promotions

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who's currently promoting her upcoming horror-drama 'Roohi' in Delhi, on Thursday stepped out in a white silk saree and looked like a spitting image of her late mother Sridevi.

Janhvi paired the saree with a sequinned sleeveless blouse and minimal jewellery. She was seen wearing multicoloured gold tone kundan earrings, which added a pop of colour to her all-white look.

For make up, the 'Dhadak' actress chose a nude lip colour and dewy finish look with a wing eyeliner.

Check out the pictures here: