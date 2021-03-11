Steep import duty, price hikes & EaseMyTrip IPO: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 11, 2021

India to Tax Solar Equipment Imports

The government has decided to impose 40% basis customs duty (BCD) on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from April 2022, in a move that would make imports costlier and encourage local manufacturing.

The customs duty will replace a 15% safeguard duty currently imposed on imports from China and Malaysia.

The development follows the government announcing a PLI scheme that offers manufacturers in 10 sectors, including those of high-efficiency solar modules, a total benefit of Rs 1.97 trillion. The plan has gained traction with 15 companies considering total investments of around $3 billion to build solar equipment manufacturing facilities in India.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has geared up the country towards scaling up domestic manufacturing. Scaling up domestic solar manufacturing would also enable India to export solar cells/modules and play a larger role in global supply chains. This would also provide other countries with an alternative avenue for procuring solar cells/modules.