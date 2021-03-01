Teji Mandi: What's holding the FMCGs down?

FMCG sector has come under pressure despite the strong demand outlook due to the rising raw material prices. Home and Personal care (HPC) companies are particularly impacted as the impact is highest among these segments.

Home and Personal Care companies to see margin erosion in March quarter. Palm Fatty Acid Distillate (PFAD) is witnessing steep inflation during the quarter due to 36% YoY increase in palm oil prices. PFAD is the key raw material for soap manufacturers, HUL and Godrej Consumers.

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) has also witnessed a surge in prices, up 28% YoY, during the current quarter as Crude prices have increased 16% YoY. HDPE is a packaging raw material. The surge in Crude and HPDE will impact all FMCG companies.