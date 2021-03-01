Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 1, 2021

Private investment remains a sore point:

The Reserve Bank of India in its monthly bulletin has expressed satisfaction over the momentum in economic activity.

The central bank also suggested that demand is also sustaining. And the high level of liquidity has improved the financial condition in the system. RBI's positive sentiment is further reflected in India's Q3 GDP numbers. Coming out of the technical recession. The GDP has grown marginally at 0.4 during the December quarter.

Amidst this dose of optimism, a few pain points continue to remain. The RBI has rued the fact that private investment continues to remain missing. It has also noted that banks are apprehensive about lending to industries and infrastructure projects.

Lack of private investment has been a major concern for India. It has remained subdued for long. Existing capacities are far in excess into the system, and even the non-performing assets remain stuck under the resolution process. When there is excess capacity lying utilized in the system, building fresh capacities makes no economic sense.