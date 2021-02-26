Teji Mandi: Positive momentum in February for auto sector

A Motilal Oswal report suggests that auto companies are expected to report strong YoY growth in February'21. As per the channel check conducted by the brokerage house, all segments, except three-wheelers, are expected to benefit from the lower base of last year.

Wholesale volume for 2Ws is estimated to grow at 13% on an annual basis, largely driven by exports. The passenger vehicle category continues to face supply-side constraints. But, it is still expected to deliver 20% growth despite the industry.

Commercial Vehicles are expected to make a big comeback as volumes are likely to grow by 37%. Light CV (LCVs) segment is expected to outperform with 58% growth and Medium & Heavy CVs (M&HCV) by 17%. Wholesale volumes for Tractors are expected to grow by 27% YoY on robust demand.