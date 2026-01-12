Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?

SBI Customers May Pay More for Other Bank ATMs. |

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers may now have to pay more money when they use ATMs of other banks. SBI has changed its ATM transaction charges, and the new rules came into effect from December 1, 2025.

These changes mainly affect savings, salary, and current account holders. Some special account holders, however, are fully exempt from the new charges.

Savings Account Holders: Charges After Free Limit

SBI savings account holders continue to get five free ATM transactions per month at other bank ATMs. There is no change in this limit.

But once the free limit is over, customers will now pay Rs 23 plus GST for every cash withdrawal. Earlier, this charge was Rs 21 plus GST. For non-financial transactions like balance enquiry or mini statement, the charge has increased to Rs 11 plus GST.

Salary Account Holders Lose Unlimited Free Access

Earlier, SBI salary account holders enjoyed unlimited free ATM transactions at other bank ATMs. This benefit has now been reduced.

They will get only 10 free transactions per month. After this limit, they will have to pay Rs 23 plus GST for cash withdrawals and Rs 11 plus GST for non-financial transactions.

Current Account Holders Continue to Pay for Every Transaction

SBI current account holders do not get any free transactions at other bank ATMs. This rule remains unchanged.

However, the cost per transaction has increased. Every cash withdrawal will now cost Rs 23 plus GST, while non-financial transactions will cost Rs 11 plus GST.

Who Is Exempt from These Charges?

Some SBI customers will not be affected by the new charges. Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders will continue to enjoy unlimited free ATM transactions at other bank ATMs.

Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders will also see no change in existing rules. In addition, cardless cash withdrawals remain free across SBI and other bank ATMs.

How Customers Can Avoid Paying Extra

SBI advises customers to use its own network of more than 63,000 ATMs and ADWMs across the country. Using SBI ATMs can help customers avoid extra charges.

The bank said the revision was needed due to an increase in interchange fees. This is the second time SBI has revised ATM charges in 2025.