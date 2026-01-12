 Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI Report
Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI Report

SBI Research reports that Indian bank deposits surged from ₹85.3 lakh crore to ₹241.5 lakh crore and advances from ₹67.4 lakh crore to ₹191.2 lakh crore between FY15 and FY25, nearly tripling amid deepening financial intermediation. Households in states like Gujarat, West Bengal, and Karnataka are increasingly moving savings from banks to financial markets. The credit-deposit ratio rose to 79%.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Deposits and advances in Indian banks almost tripled from FY15 to FY25, signalling deepening of the banking system and renewed credit intermediation, a report said on Monday. The report from SBI Research said that deposits rose from Rs 85.3 lakh crore to Rs 241.5 lakh crore and advances climbed from Rs 67.4 lakh crore to Rs 191.2 lakh crore during FY15–FY25.

The bank asset growth rebounded from 77 per cent of GDP to 94 per cent by FY25, reflecting renewed financial deepening, the report added. "Indian households across states are turning from savers to investors. Juxtaposing incremental deposits between FY20-25 and incremental investors during the same period reveals states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, etc. witnessing movement of deposits from banks towards financial markets at a faster pace," the report noted.

