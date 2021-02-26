India officially exits ‘technical recession', GDP in Q3 of 2020-21 shows growth at 0.4%

The Indian economy may not be out of the woods but it has surely snapped out of what has been dubbed as ‘technical recession.’

The bounce is manifest in a 0.4 per cent growth in the GDP in the December quarter; in the October-December period, it was in negative terrain, marked by two consecutive quarters of GDP contractions.

The gross domestic product had expanded by 3.3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019-20, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office.

This is India’s first tentative step on the growth trajectory after slipping into a recessionary phase following the 7.5 per cent contraction in the second quarter of FY21. The situation was even worse in the first quarter when GDP slumped 23.9% owing to a nationwide Covid lockdown.