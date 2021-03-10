Teji Mandi: Mutual Fund investors' selling spree continues

Mutual Fund investors pulled out Rs 16,306 crore from equities in February 2021. This marks the ninth consecutive monthly outflow as small investors’ book profit amid a rally in Indian stock market.

Many investors have started direct investing in the equity markets. The success in the rising bull market and poor performance of many mutual funds have led to a high rate of withdrawals from equity mutual funds.

Performance in Financial Year 2021

Equity mutual funds saw the biggest outflow in the past three months even as benchmark indices continue to scale record highs post the Union Budget 2021.

The first 11 months of the financial year 2021 have seen a net outflow of Rs 41,014.6 crore as compared with a net inflow of Rs 83,787.69 crore in the entire financial year 2020.

Equity mutual funds schemes have seen consistent outflows even as markets rebounded from the March 2020 lows rose to record all-time highs. India’s benchmark rose to 7% in February despite a volatility in the last few days. Though this was the best February for the indices in at least two decades, mutual funds investors continue to take their money out.