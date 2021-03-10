Rise in vehicle sales, Volvo goes electric & RIL’s Support To Future Group: Three things to know Teji Mandi investors should know on March 10, 2021

Passenger Vehicle sales rise 10.5% in February

Retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) grew 10.5% on a yearly basis in February 2021, underscoring a gradual recovery in the economy and continued preference for personal transport during the pandemic.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a total of 2,54,058 vehicle registrations happened in February 2021 as compared to 2,29,734 in February 2020, a jump of 11%. This growth was majorly due to the low base of last year as India had started transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 norms.

Also, the waiting period for vehicles continues to remain as high as 8 months due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

India’s economy resurfaced to a growth trajectory in the third quarter, clocking a 0.4% rise in the GDP. We are optimistic and expect passenger vehicles registrations to continue their momentum in March as well.