Teji Mandi: What’s keeping the rising GST collections momentum going?

Goods and services tax (GST) revenue for January 2021, collected in February 2021, was at Rs 1.13 lakh crore according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance. That was 7% higher over the year earlier, but 6% lower than the preceding month which was at Rs 1.19 lakh crore – an all time high.

The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is Rs 1,13,143 crore of which CGST (central GST) is Rs 21,923 crore, SGST (services GST) is Rs 29,014 crore, IGST (integrated GST) is Rs 60,288 crore and cess is Rs 8,622 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

What is driving the rising GST revenue?

In India, economic activity is gathering at a healthy pace on account of a sustained flattening of Covid-19 curve. Also roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine & steady uptick in consumer sentiment. The economic downturn was being felt most extremely in April 2020 when GST revenue slumped to Rs 32,172 crore.

Since then, it has been trending higher as India started preparing for unlocking by allowing shops, markets and factories to resume operations thereby boosting demand for goods and services.

Thus, the continuous surge in GST collections is all because of economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance.