Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 8, 2021

IPO Chasing Market Highs in FY21

Despite Covid-19 disruptions hitting businesses globally, Primary markets in India witnessed strong activity in the ongoing financial year 2021. Typically, IPO listings depend on the secondary markets and as a matter of fact, there were no new IPO launches or stock market listings in the first half but the second half of the financial year rewarded investors as equities made a resounding recovery.

According to Prime Database, eighteen of the 23 IPOs so far this year saw first-day gains. That represents 78% of the total stock listings in the financial year 2021 as compared to only 69.23% of the total 13 IPOs in the financial year 2020 and 53.3% of the 15 IPOs in financial year 2019 saw listing gains.

As market sentiments have revived after the Covid-19 pandemic, around Rs 1 lakh crore of public issues (excluding LIC) are waiting to hit the markets in the near term as markets are likely to continue Bull Run in the next financial year as well.