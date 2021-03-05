Teji Mandi: Here’s why RBI should let the banking-insurance partnership thrive

According to unconfirmed media sources, RBI is mulling to restrict the ownership of banks in insurance companies. It suggests that RBI is in favor of restricting the bank's stake at a maximum of 20%.

The capital-intensive business models of insurance companies could be the major reason behind this. Instead of feeding insurance companies with capital, the RBI would rather want banks to strengthen their balance sheets and focus on their core business activities.

The speculation has gathered further steam from the recently concluded Max-Axis deal. RBI has allowed Axis to get only 19% stake in Max Life's insurance businesses. It appears that the regulator may prescribe this rule for existing players as well.