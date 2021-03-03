Teji Mandi: Spectrum auctions - how company-specific actions unfolded during this event and their far-fetching impacts

Here is the company-specific impact of the recently concluded auctions

Bharti strengthens its position, but rising net debt adds to the worry :

Bharti Airtel has acquired 355.45 MHz of spectrum across sub-GHz, mid-bands, and 2300 MHz in 19 out of 22 circles. Out of the total consideration of Rs 18,700 crore, the company will be required to pay nearly Rs 7,000 crore upfront. The remaining Rs 11,700 crore to be paid over 16 equal annual installments at an interest rate of 7.3% per annum.

As a Motilal Oswal report noted, this would increase its spectrum capex by 44% in FY22E and would reduce its free cash flow to Rs 1,260 crore v/s Rs 7,500 crore earlier. Its net debt would increase to Rs 1,66,100 crore from Rs 1,47,400 crore at present.

During this auction, Bharti purchased 16.25MHz spectrum worth Rs 3,000 crore in four circles – Haryana, MP, Maharashtra, and UP West – in the 800MHz band. Post this, Bharti now has a pan-India spectrum in the sub-GHz band. It will help in improving coverage in urban areas and expand coverage in rural areas. And, enhance its potential to cater to additional 9 crore customers. It has also enhanced its presence in 1800 and 2300 MHz bands. It will expand its potential service capacity.