New Jio offer: Know more about Rs 749 recharge plan; Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 Jio prepaid plans for new users

Reliance announced a new offer that comes with a JioPhone device and two years of unlimited services. It also annulled old recharges of Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301, and Rs 1,501, which was introduced earlier this year, and introduced a single recharge plan of Rs 749.

"There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

He said this while launching 2G-enabled plans. The company hinted that it is accelerating market transition towards '2G-mukt Bharat' with its affordable services.

Jio said 2G customers spend about Rs 5,000 over a period of 2 years which include a total recharge of Rs 3,600 and a feature phone in the price range of Rs 1,200-1,500 a unit.

The company said feature phone users pay Rs 1.2-Rs 1.5 every minute of voice call and Rs 45-50 every month to keep their connections active.

New plans and offers:

With a Rs 749 recharge plan, users can simply top up once and enjoy unlimited benefits for a year. It offers unlimited calls and limited free SMSes along with 2GB high-speed data every month. The validity of the plan is 12 months.

For new users, the offer packs-in JioPhone device with two years of unlimited voice calls as well as data (2 GB high speed data every month) for Rs 1,999. The JioPhone device with 1 year unlimited services would be available for Rs 1,499.

This latest offer will be available from March 1, across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers. Jio claimed to have upgraded over 10 crore users onto the JioPhone platform.

(Input from agencies)