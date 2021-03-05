Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty 50 slips below 15,000-level

The BSE gauge Sensex tumbled over 440 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the psychological 15,000-level on Friday in line with relentless sell-offs in global equities as US bond market turmoil continued to rattle investors.

At the closing bell, the Sensex was quoted at 50,405.32, showing a decline of 440.76 points or 0.87 per cent over the previous close. Intra-day, the index swung around 726 points.

The NSE barometer Nifty ended lower by 142.65 points or 0.95 per cent at 14,938.10.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj FinServ emerged as major laggards.

On the other hand, ONGC, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Nestle and Ultratech Cement were among gainers. Of the Sensex shares, 21 ended with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets continued their decline on Friday after a retreat on Wall Street amid concerns that rising bond yields will lead to inflationary pressure.