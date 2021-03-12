Mumbai

Pune: New curbs introduced in review meeting chaired by guardian minister Ajit Pawar in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, the decision to introduce new restrictions was taken at the review meeting chaired by the district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

As per the information shared by Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Twitter, as of now no new lockdown is introduced in the city.

Here's the list of new curbs:

  • Schools, colleges further shut till March 31

  • The dine-in facility at restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm

  • 50 per cent seating capacity at restaurants and bars

  • MPSC, UPSC coaching classes and libraries can function at 50% capacity

  • Public gardens can open for morning hours but will remain shut in the evening

  • 50 guests for functions held at closed premises and 100 for open premises.

