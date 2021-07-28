Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of July 28, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of July 28, 2021:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation. Shortly after his election as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," he said.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said today. The incident took place under Kotwali Ramsanehighat area late on Tuesday night. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said. The axle of the bus broke down and it was parked on the road when a speeding truck coming from behind hit it, killing 18 people on the spot and injuring 25 others, the police said. Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, they said.

A cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early today, leaving seven people dead and 17 others injured, officials said. Six houses and a ration depot situated on the banks of a stream besides a bridge were damaged in the cloudburst which triggered flash floods in the area at around 4:30 am. A search and rescue operation by police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway to locate over 14 people who are still missing from the scene of the cloudburst at village Honzar in Dacchan tehsil, the officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Kishtwar.

One of Indian badminton's earliest superstar Nandu Natekar, whose on-court grace was often compared to a ballet dancer, died today after suffering from age-related ailments in Pune. The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, is survived by his son former Davis Cupper Gaurav and two daughters. Natekar, who was considered one of most popular sportspersons of his time, had the distinction of playing multiple sports, including tennis and badminton. Natekar, a six-time national singles champion, made his India debut at the age of 20 and went on to lead the country in the Thomas Cup men's team championship for more than a decade from 1951-1963. Recipient of the first Arjuna Award in 1961, Natekar was known for his artistry with the racquet, mesmerising his opponents with his deception skills and stroke perfection.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 135 points today, weighed by losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank. The 30-share BSE index ended 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,443.71, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,709.40. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.