Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 14, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 14, 2022:

Former Uttar Pradesh Ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned this week from the Yogi Adityanath government and the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly polls, have joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) today in presence of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Along with the former Ministers, the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP. Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, Former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined the party.

The Budget session of the Parliament is set to commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies. The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on January 31. The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1. There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of 'Holi'.

An unattended bag containing an IED device was found at Ghazipur flower market today morning, officials said, adding the device was later defused. The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26. The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run up to the event. Fire officials said they received the information of the suspicious unattended bag which was spotted in the flower market at 10.19 am. A senior police officer earlier said a suspicious metal box was found in the market. The officials from Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders soon reached the spot and cordoned the area.

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said today that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds - just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Deportation from Australia usually leads to a three-year ban on returning to the country. That would make Djokovic 37 the next time he would be allowed to compete at the Australian Open.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower today, as positive macroeconomic data failed to lift spirits amid negative cues from global markets. In a largely subdued session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 12.27 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 61,223.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 18,255.75. Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.66 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, HUL, Wipro, M&M, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, TCS, Infosys, L&T, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:27 PM IST