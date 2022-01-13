Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 13, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 13, 2022:

OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini today became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. The resignation letter of Saini, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Saini into his party. He shared his picture with Saini on Twitter and wrote that he has welcomed another 'warrior' of 'social justice' to his party and that the victory of inclusivity is guaranteed in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. In a similar way, Yadav had welcomed them into his party.

The Congress today released its party's first list of 125 candidates, including 50 women, for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, fielding the Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh from the Unnao assembly seat. Anti-CAA activist and party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, Sadaf Jafar is the Congress candidate from the Lucknow central seat. Asha worker and activist Poonam Pandey, who fought for the rights of Asha workers has been fielded from Shahjahanpur and Ram Raj Gond, a tribal leader who fought for the rights of Adivasis in Sonbhadra, has been fielded from the Ponga constituency in the state. Addressing an online press conference, AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said 40 per cent of the Congress candidates are women and another 40 percent are youth and by doing so the party is making a new and historic beginning.

The Shiv Sena is upset at being given a cold shoulder by the Congress over its proposal to repeat the Maharashtra coalition experiment in the Goa Assembly elections. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said the political situation it Goa is such that the Congress cannot go beyond single digit if it contests the Assembly polls in the coastal state on its own. "The Congress has only three MLAs in Goa. The party's MLAs have deserted it enmasse. Key political parties, we (Shiv Sena and NCP) had offered to support the Congress in its difficult times. But I don't know what the Congress is thinking. It cannot cross the single digit mark if it contests alone," Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients this month-end or in the first week of February, according to the state health department. The state cabinet expressed concern after the health department made this projection during a presentation before it on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes. "If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administrations should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 85 points today, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Tata Steel and L&T amid a largely negative trend in global markets. After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,235.30. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,257.80. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 6 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:29 PM IST