Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 2, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 2, 2022:

UP elections 2022: Congress withdraw candidates against Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav

In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, the Congress has withdrawn its candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. The Congress candidates in Karhal in Mainpuri and Jaswantnagar in Etawah have bowed out of the contest. Both seats vote in the third phase of polling in the state on February 20. While Akhilesh is contesting the Karhal seat, Shivpal is in the fray from Jaswantnagar seat.

UP BJP councillor ‘threatens’ senior citizen for votes, later claims they were joking

A viral video of BJP councillor from Kanpur Raghavendra Mishra threatening an elderly man for not supporting the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh recently went viral on social media and the clip sparked angry reactions online. However, Mishra, the councillor from Govind Nagar in Kanpur has now said the elderly man was his uncle and they just settling a family issue. In first viral video, Mishra is seen pulling the elderly man by holding his jumper as he threatens to teach him a lesson. He’s heard saying, “I will have to make you understand like this.” To which, the senior citizen, identified as Bhupen Singh Bhadauria, replied, “Of course you will resort to hooliganism because you have your government (in Uttar Pradesh).”

I don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary alleged that Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah asked one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join the saffron party and that he would make him like 'Hema Malini'. Addressing a rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chaudhary said, "Why are they pleasing me? I don’t want to be Hema Malini”. The RLD chief took pot shots at BJP over the farmers’ deaths during the over year-long farm bill protests. Chaudhary also hit out at the ruling saffron party over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident and reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Thane: Sameer Wankhede's Navi Mumbai bar license, cancelled

The Thane district collector has cancelled the licence granted to a Navi Mumbai-based hotel and bar owned by former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, officials said on Wednesday. The license was obtained by misrepresentation and fraud, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said in an order on Tuesday. A senior Excise official told PTI that his department will now seal the bar and seize the stock. Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik had in November last year claimed that Wankhede owned a permit room and bar at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and that this was illegal.

Bulls keep momentum going as Sensex, Nifty march ahead, gain over 1% on all-round buying

The benchmark indices closed on a positive note on February 2. The benchmark Sensex soared 695 points or 1.18 percent on Wednesday to close at 59,558. The NSE Nifty 50 added 203 points or 1.16 percent to settle at 17,780. Bank Nifty was up 825 points. Among top gainers were ITC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv. Among losers at the closing bell were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and India VIX.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:15 PM IST