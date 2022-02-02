Watch Video: I don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary alleged that Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah asked one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join the saffron party and that he would make him like 'Hema Malini'.

Addressing a rally ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chaudhary said, "Why are they pleasing me? I don’t want to be Hema Malini”.

The RLD chief took pot shots at BJP over the farmers’ deaths during the over year-long farm bill protests.

Chaudhary also hit out at the ruling saffron party over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident and reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaudhary's remarks came as Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi had said the BJP's doors are always open for the RLD.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday had reiterated his stance of not forging any post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, hit out and said they would not gain anything by "appeasing him" and alleging that the latter is trying to polarise on caste lines.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:17 AM IST