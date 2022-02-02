Bulls keep momentum going as Sensex, Nifty march ahead, gain over 1% on all-round buying

The benchmark indices closed on a positive note on February 2. The benchmark Sensex soared 695 points or 1.18 percent on Wednesday to close at 59,558. The NSE Nifty 50 added 203 points or 1.16 percent to settle at 17,780. Bank Nifty was up 825 points

Among top gainers were ITC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv. Among losers at the closing bell were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and India VIX.

Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC Securities said, "FPI participation has fallen over the past two sessions which is reflected in the lower volumes. Advance decline ratio however is sharply positive suggesting broad participation in the midst of a halt in large FPI selling. After three consecutive days of gains, Nifty could consolidate/correct a bit over the next few days even as FPIs form their view on Indian markets post the Budget. 17,812-17,879 could be the resistance for the Nifty over the near term while 176,17 is the support."

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:43 PM IST