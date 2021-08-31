Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 31, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 31, 2021:

Shortly after the US Central Command announced that the drawdown of American troops from the war-torn country has been completed, a Taliban spokesman today welcomed the development. The last US soldiers were evacuated from the Kabul airport at midnight on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter. "In this way, our country became completely free and independent," he said. The final evacuation flight was conducted on the last hours of Monday night, airlifting the last American military and non-military personnel back home one day before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden. Shortly after Mujahid's comments on social media, Taliban members took to celebratory gun firing in Kabul, which lasted for about an hour, causing panic among residents of the capital city.

History was created in the Supreme Court today as for the first time nine new judges took oath of office at one go, taking the working strength to 33. The new judges who were administered oath of office as apex court judges include Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli and B V Nagarathna. Besides, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana also administered oath of office to Justices C T Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi and P S Narasimha, who was a senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General. The strength of the Supreme Court judges has now risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

Amidst the rising demand for opening temples and allowing the celebration of festivals by BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the MVA government is not against any festival but against COVID-19. "The corona is not a government program, prescribed norms and rules will have to be followed to prevent it. The Center also fears an increase in infections during these festivals," he added. In a veiled swipe at BJP, Thackeray said "Ashirvad" rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic "which is putting the lives of people in danger". Speaking virtually after inaugurating an oxygen plant in Thane, the CM also said that "these people do not seem to care if some people die due to such rallies".

India’s Singhraj Adhana has clinched bronze medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games today. The 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed Adhana for winning the bronze, saying he worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. "Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes," Modi tweeted.

Extending their record-setting streak, the Sensex rallied 663 points to close above 57,000 for the first time while the Nifty scaled the 17,000-mark today, driven by gains in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and TCS amid positive global cues. After touching a lifetime high of 57,625.26 during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at its record close of 57,552.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to an all-time closing peak of 17,132.20. It touched an intra-day record of 17,153.50.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:17 PM IST