Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 8, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 8, 2021:

The Supreme Court today dismissed the pleas filed by the Maharashtra govt and its former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of corruption levelled against the Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The apex court said the nature of allegations and persons involved in the case related to the sensational claim of Singh against Deshmukh required investigation by an "independent agency".

From April 11, those travelling from India to New Zealand will no longer be able to enter the country. The temporary ban extends to all individuals, including citizens of New Zealand and will be in place until April 28. In recent days, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached record highs, prompting concern among authorities in the country and outside. The travel restriction comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases in managed isolation on Thursday, of which 17 came from India, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield was quoted as saying by media reports.

COVID-19 vaccination drive was affected today in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra due to vaccine shortage. Speaking about the effects of vaccine shortage, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope informed that vaccination was affected in Satara, Sangli, Panvel, Buldhana. He also informed that the 26 vaccination centres were closed in Mumbai adding that the state govt is waiting for more vaccine doses from the Centre. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has received 7.40 lakh doses today, which is a relatively low number as the state needs 40 lakh vaccine doses per week.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced weekend lockdown, from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, in all urban areas of the state. Addressing media in Bhopal, Chouhan said the state government is making containment areas in big cities. Moreover, in wake of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chouhan also announced the temporary suspension of bus operations from the neighbouring state till April 15. He also said that not wearing a mask will fall under the category of crime and strict action will be taken against those who do not wear masks.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 84 points higher after a volatile session today as concerns over rising coronavirus infections and resultant restrictions across the country kept investors on the edge. The 30-share BSE index settled 84.45 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 49,746.21. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.75 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,873.80.