Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 19, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 19, 2021:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits. The national capital's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning. But any system has its limit, he said while addressing an online press conference.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his upcoming India visit due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The information about his cancellation of the India trip was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs through an official statement. "In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week. The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship," read the statement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today called for convening a special session of Parliament for at least two days to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Terming the COVID-19 situation as "unprecedented and almost war-like", Raut said he held discussions with some key leaders from across the country on Sunday over the issue and all of them were of the view that the situation is "serious". Interacting with reporters, Raut, without taking any names, claimed that some states hid the actual the number of COVID-19 cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today accused the government of jeopardising India's national security, and termed its talks with China as "wasteful". "Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang plains is a direct threat to India's strategic interests including the DBO airstrip," he said on Twitter. "National security massively jeopardised by GOI's wasteful talks. Our nation deserves better," he said. His remarks came after reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 883 points today following a massive across-the-board selloff as mounting COVID-19 cases spooked domestic investors. After crashing over 1,469 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index pared some initial losses but still ended 882.61 points or 1.81 per cent lower at 47,949.42. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 258.40 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,359.45.