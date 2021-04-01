Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 1, 2021; watch video

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, with more than 72 thousand cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. Speaking about the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that the situation is similar to what it was in the UK during Christmas. As per the report by NDTV, Guleria also linked the sudden rise to a new strain of COVID-19. The Indian government has so far maintained that there is no evidence that the surge is linked to a mutation of the COVID-19. The AIIMS chief, however, said that although there is no data to back this, it does not mean that it is not happening.

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in March was at a record of Rs 1.23 lakh crore, touching the highest level since its introduction, the government said today. Of this, Central GST was Rs 22,973 crore, State GST Rs 29,329 crore, Integrated GST Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods).

The second phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly is presently underway, with 171 candidates in the fray, and 30 seats up for grabs. Of these, Nandigram stands out for its high profile contestants. Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former top lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari, with each side confidently asserting their victory. Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O'Brien has written to the Election Commission alleging booth capturing in Nandigram. On the other hand, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that some of the poll agents have non-bailable warrants against them.

Indian equities started the new fiscal year on a strong note today, with the BSE Sensex surging over 520 points to settle above the 50,000-level on across-the-board buying by participants amid positive global cues. At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index quoted 520.68 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,029.83. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 176.65 points or 1.2 per cent to settle at 14,867.35.