'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

A day after the removal of Parth Chatterjee from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet and party Trinamool Congress, the former Bengal Minister speaking on his downfall following arrests in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam said that he is being framed in a conspiracy, according to India Today.

His removal comes hours after uproar among the party to expel the former leader.

Chatterjee was TMC's secretary general for nearly two decades. He was appointed the party's national vice-president earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Enforce Directorate raided yet another apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close associate of arrested Chatterjee, in the city's Chinar Park area after recovering around Rs 28 crore cash from another flat belonging to her.

The raid by the ED, which is probing the money trail of the school jobs scam, was conducted late Thursday evening, an ED official told PTI.

As the door of the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, the ED sleuths broke it open in the presence of central force officers.

The details of the Chinar Park flat was provided by Mukherjee herself during interrogation by the ED earlier in the day. In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver.

The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area. The value of the gold jewellery, believed to weigh several kilograms, is still being ascertained.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested on July 23. He was stripped of all his cabinet portfolios and suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

