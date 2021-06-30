Frame guidelines to compensate families of COVID-19 victims within six weeks: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who died due to COVID-19. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Ashok Bhsuhan, in its judgement, also directed the National Disaster Management Authority to ascertain within six weeks ex-gratia amount that can be paid to the family members of those who died due to COVID-19.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)