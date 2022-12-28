FPJRewind2022: Recalling political leaders who passed away this year

Shinzo Abe (left), Mulayam Singh Yadav (Centre) and Mikhail Gorbachev (Right) | Twitter

The year 2022 was nothing short of a roller coaster ride which was marked by war, uprisings, major political changes and other impactful events. Amid the cacophony, Indian and global political landscape saw loss of many current and former world leaders, especially political leaders [of which some may have disputed legacy].

In India, a handful of sitting ministers and members of Parliament passed away—TMC’s Sadhan Pande passed away due to prolonged illness, while Mulayam Singh Yadav died of ripe age and health complications.

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin passed away after seeing long political careers while former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a time when he held acme political power.



In memoriam:



Sadhan Pande

Sadhan Pande | IANS

Pande was a seasoned Trinamool Congress leader and very senior West Bengal minister who was a revered figure in North Kolkata politics and in the state. He served five terms as an MLA from North Kolkata’s Burtola and since 2011 he’s been elected to Manaktala seat.

From Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had only nice things to say about the minister who died on February 20 this year. He had been keeping unwell since last year and passed away in Mumbai.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav | File Photo

Yadav was fondly called ‘Netaji’ by his supporters and critics for he was very knowledgeable about Uttar Pradesh; he was a seasoned politician who in his five-decade-long career has seen many ups and downs and he almost became the Prime Minister of India.

Although he climbed fast through the political ranks to three times serve as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and once as the Minister of Defence in the Union Government, the founder of Samajwadi Party also saw many controversies. He died this year on October 10 in a hospital in Gurgaon.

Jiang Zemin

Jiang Zemin | Twitter

It was a surprise for many when Jiang Zemin was chosen to lead a split Communist Party and China amid pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. Zemin did not only pull up China from the uprising but also backed reforms which ushered in decade-long growth in the country. He was responsible for many historical changes including Hong Kong’s reunification with China in 1997 and Beijing’s admission to World Trade Organisation in 2001.

Under his leadership, he ensured quashing of domestic opposition; during his rule many pro-democracy and pro-labour & human rights campaigners as well as outlawed the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which it saw as a danger to the Communist Party's hold on absolute power. He passed away on November 30 this year.

Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe | Twitter

Shinzo Abe was revered former Prime Minister of Japan and was the nation’s longest-serving PM. Abe, a member of prominent political family, was credited with bringing stability to Japan after an economic slump. His nationalistic rhetoric and calls for revision of Pacifist constitution infuriated many including fellow Japanese public.

Abe is equally revered in India as he made important contributions in strengthening Indo-Japanese tied from the previous economic cooperation. He was shot at by a gunman on July 8 while delivering a speech at a campaign in Nara.

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev | Twitter

Former Soviet leader is praised by the West but was disliked in his own country. Gorbachev was responsible for successfully ending the Cold War and was the last President of the United Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Under his rule, he reformed communist system along democratic lines and he brought in drastic changes which aimed at reducing party dominance; during his tenure many political prisoners and their dissidents were freed. However, many plagued by nostalgic feelings for the Soviet Union saw him as the person responsible for the fall of their empire. Gorbachev died on August 30, Tuesday this year after long illness.