FPJ SPECIAL: Beware Of Zoksa Investment; Many Have Lost Lakhs To This Scam

On February 4, a Dadar-based teacher lost over Rs6.7 lakh in an investment cyber fraud with an institutional trading platform Zoksa. Days after the FPJ reported the fraud, several other complaints regarding the platform have emerged from across the country. Recently, a 42-year-old man from Borivali lost Rs27 lakh, while two others from Bengaluru lost Rs40 lakh and Rs13.3 lakh. The police from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata have initiated their own probes into the matter.

Victim was introduced to Zoksa on Telegram

The teacher from Dadar works with the Bombay International School. She was introduced to Zoksa by a man named Azim Singh on Telegram. Singh spoke highly about the company’s investment returns. However, the modus operandi was to give profits initially but manipulate investors to contribute larger amounts and not return the money by saying that their accounts are frozen and need to be cleared by the Government of India, for which additional amount needs to be paid. The teacher invested Rs30,000 at first, but ended up paying in lakhs.

Another victim invested over Rs27 lakh

In the Borivali matter, the 42-year-old complainant deals in insurance verticals. After being added to the Telegram group, he observed other investors’ responses and profit margins and was talked into investing over Rs27 lakh. Interestingly, he also received some profits, which convinced him that the business was legitimate. He has approached the Mumbai cyber police, but the FIR is yet to be registered.

Cyber police initiate investigation, similar scam reported in other states

According to Survarna Shinde, senior police inspector, cyber police station (north region), they have initiated a probe into the matter and the FIR will be registered soon.

Bengaluru-based Shweta Sharma, 38, an advertising professional, lost Rs40 lakh in the scam. According to her, the people involved in the racket went by the names of Grace Ross, Azim Singh, Manali Shah. These are the same people who interacted with other complainants in Mumbai. Similarly, Pratiba Ratre, 52, a retired teacher from Bengaluru, lost Rs13.3 lakh. Both Sharma and Ratre have registered police complaints with the local police.

The FPJ checked some of the numbers by calling them, but all of them turned out to be in use by locals in Jharkhand, Delhi, who had no idea about any of the names mentioned above. Two days ago, the Kolkata police’s cyber cell initiated a probe after 58-year-old Pradip Sarkar was duped of Rs20 lakh in a similar investment fraud, by the gang led by Azim Singh. According to reports, both Sarkar and his 27-year-old son are cancer patients and invested in stocks to finance their treatment.

No verification of Zoksa with SEBI

Azim Singh and his gang start by providing ‘tips’ on ‘ways to make investment with maximum profit’, then introduce the victims to Zoksa.com. The company’s website states that it is based in Texas, USA, but has no documentation or verification by SEBI, as per the Government of India’s guidelines.