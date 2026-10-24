FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Noida Fire Kills One As Blaze Engulfs Five Shops, India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Noida Fire: One Dead As Blaze Engulfs Five Temporary Shops In Raipur Village | Videos

One person died after a fire engulfed five temporary shops in Noida's Raipur village on Saturday. Six fire tenders brought the blaze under control. The victim was found unconscious during firefighting and declared dead at a hospital. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Bomb Threat Emails: Police Register Non-Cognisable Offence After Threats To Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office, American School

The emails reportedly mentioned celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh. Police suspect the messages originated from Norway through a VPN. The cyber cell is assisting investigators in tracing the sender. (Read more...)

3. Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Pistols Used In Attack Bought From UP For ₹15,000 Each, Choppers Sourced In Mumbai's Black Market, States Report

Investigators probing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar's murder have so far arrested five accused, while weapons and a vehicle have been seized. Rajendra, husband of former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde, was questioned for the seventh time on Friday. (Read more...)

4. Cyber Attacker Group Claims Data Breach In Rajasthan Police Systems, Raises Security Concerns

Rajasthan Police has launched an investigation after hacker group Scarlett claimed access to 8.63 million emails, police records and government login credentials. Copies of FIRs and call records reportedly surfaced online. Officers were instructed to change passwords and update devices. Authorities have not independently confirmed the alleged breach's extent. (Read more...)

5. Christchurch Thriller! Tilak Varma And Nitish Kumar Reddy Star As Team India Chase Down 181 To Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I after successfully chasing the target of 181 runs. New Zealand had posted 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs, but India held their nerve to complete the chase and strengthen their position in the five-match series. (Read more...)

6. Gen Z, Gen Alpha Have Information But Lack Knowledge; Teachers Must Bridge That Gap', Says Devendra Fadnavis At Nagpur Education Conference | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised mother-tongue education, responsible use of mobile phones and social media, and the importance of human sensitivity and ethics in an increasingly AI-driven educational environment at the event. (Read more...)

7. 'When I First Met Him...': Sonia Gandhi Recalls Falling In Love With Rajiv Gandhi At This Greek Restaurant In Cambridge

Sonia Gandhi recalls meeting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge’s Varsity Restaurant in England, where a mutual friend introduced them during their student days. In a preview of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, she shares how his gentle personality attracted her instantly. The couple married in 1968. (Read more...)

8. Tamil Nadu Witnesses Annual Butterfly Migration As Blue Tigers Move Towards Western Ghats

A spectacular natural phenomenon is underway in Tamil Nadu as thousands of blue tiger and dark blue tiger butterflies take to the skies during their annual seasonal migration. Coinciding with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, the movement sees these delicate insects travel from the Eastern Ghats and central plains towards the Western Ghats. (Read more...)

9. ‘Intention Was To Take It To Marriage But...’: Karan Wahi Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Ex Uditi Singh, Reveals Breakup Reason

Karan Wahi opens up about his past relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh. He reveals that they wanted to take their relationship towards marriage but clarifies that they never had wedding plans. (Read more...)

10. Reliance Jio On Path To Rank Among India's Three Largest Firms After Listing

Jio Platforms' ₹30,188 crore IPO attracted bids worth over ₹7.4 lakh crore, including anchor investments, with the public issue subscribed 22.19 times. Nearly 1.39 crore applications were received. At an implied valuation of ₹10.3 lakh crore, the company could rank among India's three largest listed firms by market capitalisation. (Read more...)