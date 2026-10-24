Christchurch Thriller! Tilak Varma And Nitish Kumar Reddy Star As Team India Chase Down 181 To Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

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India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I after successfully chasing the target of 181 runs. New Zealand had posted 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs, but India held their nerve to complete the chase and strengthen their position in the five-match series.

New Zealand's innings was powered by Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs, who helped the hosts recover from early setbacks. Phillips scored 70 runs off 43 balls, while Jacobs contributed 58 off 46 deliveries. Their partnership lifted New Zealand to a competitive total of 180/5.

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India's bowlers initially made inroads into the New Zealand batting order, but the partnership between Phillips and Jacobs shifted the momentum. The hosts finished strongly, setting India a target of 181 runs to win.

In reply, India chased down the target despite losing six wickets, securing a four-wicket victory. The result gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series and put them in a commanding position heading into the third encounter.

New Zealand will look to bounce back in the next match, while India will aim to continue their winning run and move closer to sealing the series.