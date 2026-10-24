Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Pistols Used In Attack Bought From UP For ₹15,000 Each, Choppers Sourced In Mumbai's Black Market, States Report | File Pic

Mumbai: Investigators probing the murder of former corporator and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar have reportedly found that two country-made pistols allegedly used in the attack were purchased from Uttar Pradesh for Rs 15,000 each, while choppers were procured from a market in Mumbai.

The development comes as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its investigation into the September 29 murder of a former corporator and division head of Shiv Sena (UBT), Pradeep Purnekar, was allegedly attacked assailants inside his office in Thane at around 9.30 pm.

Weapons Traced To UP, Mumbai

According to an Esakal report, investigators have so far seized two pistols, two choppers, a mobile phone and a four-wheeler allegedly connected to the attack.

Following the murder, Purnekar's family alleged that former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra, were the main conspirators behind the attack. The family has demanded that both be booked in connection with the murder.

However, these allegations remain under investigation.

Rajendra Shinde Questioned Again

Meanwhile, Rajendra was summoned for questioning for the seventh time on Friday, October 23. According to reports, he was questioned for approximately six hours before being allowed to leave between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

The questioning was conducted by the Thane Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Squad as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Examine Gun-Training Video

Rajendra was reportedly questioned in connection with two videos presented at a press conference by Purnekar's son, Ram. It was alleged that one of the videos showed accused Nikhil Yadav and Rajendra undergoing gun-handling training.

Police sources reportedly indicated that the video was recorded in Mulshi, in Pune district. However, the authenticity and circumstances of the purported footage have not yet been established.

SIT May Visit Mulshi

According to police sources, the SIT is expected to visit Mulshi to gather information related to the purported training video.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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