Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: SIT Questions Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde’s Husband Rajendra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar (L) Rajendra Shinde, husband of former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Meenakshi Shinde (R) | file pic

Thane: The Thane police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, questioned Rajendra Shinde, husband of former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Meenakshi Shinde, for nearly eight hours on Tuesday. He was later allowed to leave, as per reports.

Rajendra Shinde was questioned by the Thane crime branch at the anti-extortion cell over his alleged role in the case and his links with the arrested accused. Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsinh Jadhav, who heads the SIT, said cops were examining his alleged involvement and connections with those arrested. “Anyone who was in contact with the arrested accused in the case will be summoned for questioning in future,” Jadhav said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Purnekar's Family Names Meenakshi & Rajendra Shinde

Purnekar, a former corporator and division head of Shiv Sena (UBT), was shot dead by four masked assailants inside his office in Thane on September 29 at around 9.30 pm. His family has alleged that Meenakshi Shinde and her husband were the main conspirators behind the murder and has demanded that both be booked in the case. Meenakshi Shinde has denied the allegations and has not yet been summoned for questioning, according to the available information.

5 Arrested So Far In Connection With Killing

Police arrested Pappya Shinde, a former aide and close friend of Purnekar who was present during the attack, within hours of the murder. Cops suspected his involvement after noting that he had escaped unhurt despite four to five rounds being fired at Purnekar.

Nitesh Pawar and Nikhil Yadav, who allegedly opened fire at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, were arrested from Karnala. Two other accused, Santosh Kanaujiya and Amit Singh alias Paplu, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh last week, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five. The police have recovered one pistol so far. Cops suspect that two pistols and three choppers were used in the crime.

The SIT is questioning all five arrested accused to establish the alleged conspiracy and identify the financier, the supplier of weapons, those who arranged travel for the assailants and the suspected main conspirator behind the murder.

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