Mumbai Bomb Threat Emails: Police Register Non-Cognisable Offence After Threats To Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office, American School | Representational Image & File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a non-cognisable offence following threatening emails received by Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and an American school in the city.

According to reports, the emails also mentioned several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Police have launched an investigation with assistance from the cyber cell to identify the person responsible for sending the threatening messages.

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Threat Emails Target Multiple Locations

The development follows after a bomb threat email was received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office on Friday. Following the emails, police initiated an investigation to establish their origin and identify the sender.

Norway Connection Under Investigation

According to Mumbai police, the threatening emails may have originated from Norway. Police officials have further calimed that a Virtual Private Network (VPN) was used to send the messages.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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