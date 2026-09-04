FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Leadership Shuffle Hits Private Banks, Mirzapur The Movie Review'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. India’s Data Centre Boom May Add Just 0.13% To GDP By 2030, Says Moody’s

The sector’s economic impact is limited by high capital intensity, low employment generation and dependence on imported equipment. (Read more...)

2. 'India Warned Us, We Didn’t Listen': Belgian PM Says Europe Had 'Rude Awakening' Over China Dependence | VIDEO

Speaking in New Delhi, he praised India for identifying the risks earlier and said Europe is now listening. (Read more...)

3. Leadership Shuffle Hits Private Banks, HDFC Bank And Ujjivan SFB Begin Hunt For New CEOs

HDFC Bank and Ujjivan SFB have begun searching for new CEOs, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Fino Payments Bank are also progressing with leadership changes. (Read more...)

4. 13% Employees Report High Burnout As Gen Z Nearly Doubles Its Share Of India’s Workforce To 26%: Study

India’s workforce is getting younger, with Gen Z now making up 26% of employees, nearly double its 2023 share. (Read more...)

5. iPhone Ultra Foldable Smartphone May Be Priced In India At Around ₹2 Lakh, Up To 2TB Storage Expected

TrendForce estimates the device may launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. It is expected to feature dual OLED displays, A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. (Read more...)

6. MS Dhoni Touches Guest's Feet Before Leaving To Smoke 'Hookah' In Viral Rishabh Pant Video; Netizens Ask 'Yeh Kaun Hai?'

Pant appears drunk as he is accompanied by an elderly man, with Dhoni later touching that man's feet before going to 'smoke' hookah. (Read more...)

7. Female Passengers Break Dahi Handi In Badlapur-Thane Local Train During Janmashtami Celebration; Watch Video

Instead of waiting for the usual Dahi Handi celebrations and human pyramid competitions across Mumbai, the women decided to bring the festive spirit into their morning commute. (Read more...)

8. Mirzapur The Movie Review: Ali Fazal, Divvyendu And Pankaj Tripathi's Film Is A Decent Big-Screen Extension Of The Hit Series

The returning cast continues to be one of the biggest strengths of the franchise. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and the rest of the cast fit comfortably into their familiar characters. (Read more...)