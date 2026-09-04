iPhone Ultra Foldable Smartphone May Be Priced In India At Around ₹2 Lakh, Up To 2TB Storage Expected | X - RajatJain

Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, could turn out to be the most expensive iPhone yet, with pricing expected to start above $2,000. According to a report from market research firm TrendForce, the device is tipped to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series at Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event on September 9.

iPhone Ultra price in India (expected)

Per TrendForce's estimates, the base variant of Apple's foldable could start at $2,099, translating to roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh at current exchange rates. A higher configuration is projected to cost around $2,299, or approximately Rs. 2.17 lakh, while a top-end model with maximum storage could cross the $3,000 mark globally.

In India, however, the actual retail price is likely to run considerably higher than these global estimates once import duties and GST are factored in. This is a pattern seen consistently with Apple's premium iPhone models in the country. Based on how Apple typically prices its top-tier devices in India relative to the US, the foldable iPhone could realistically be priced upward of Rs. 2.3-2.5 lakh for the base variant, though this remains speculative until Apple makes an official announcement.

iPhone Ultra expected specifications

TrendForce's report suggests the foldable will feature a 5.5-inch OLED display on the cover and a larger 7.8-inch OLED panel on the inside, with the internal screen expected to support a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. The device is also said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built on TSMC's 2nm process, which could bring gains in performance and power efficiency, particularly for Apple Intelligence and other on-device AI tasks.

The report further indicates 12GB of RAM alongside storage options spanning 256GB to 2TB. On the camera front, the foldable is rumoured to carry a dual 48-megapixel rear setup and a 24-megapixel front camera. Notably, TrendForce's report claims the device may rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID, though this detail remains unconfirmed. Apple has not officially acknowledged the foldable iPhone's existence, name, specifications, or pricing so far.