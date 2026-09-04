MS Dhoni Touches Guest's Feet Before Leaving To Smoke 'Hookah' In Viral Rishabh Pant Video; Netizens Ask 'Yeh Kaun Hai?'

Pant appears drunk as he is accompanied by an elderly man, with Dhoni later touching that man's feet | X/159atsydney

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's video of them partying with their friends has taken social media by storm. In what is supposedly a hotel room, Rishabh Pant can be spotted clearly intoxicated as he half-laid chatting with his company.

MS Dhoni was also spotted in the background as he shook Rishabh's hand. He later informed the former India vice-captain that he was going downstairs to smoke 'hookah'. As Dhoni was set to leave, he turned to an elderly man next to Pant, and touched his feet before departing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni touches man's feet before going to smoke 'hookah'

In the video, the table can be seen filled with a variety of drinks. One can spot beer cans and cocktails with Pant, Dhoni and their group of friends having a gala time. Pant was seated with an elderly man, who sported sunglasses and seemed as intoxicated as Pant.

When the wicket-keeper called for Dhoni, the CSK legend revealed that he was going to smoke hookah. He then took his leave with the elder, touching his feet as a sign of reverence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Kuljinder Bahia?

Kuljinder Bahia is a British-Indian entrepreneur and the CEO and owner of Southall Travel, one of the UK’s prominent privately owned travel companies. He is a known long time associate of MS Dhoni, having often spent time with the former Indian captain.

Kuljinder is the father of Kabir Bahia, who is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Kabir is also present in the viral MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant hookah video. He attended India's 3rd ODI against England at Lord's with the duo.