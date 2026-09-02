Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant Drunk, MS Dhoni Says 'Hookah Peeke Aata Hu'; Netizens Recall Pant's CM Dhami Post

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni during a party | X/mostlydhoni78

A video of Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni partying with their group of friends is going viral on social media. In what is supposedly a hotel room, Rishabh Pant can be spotted clearly intoxicated as he half-laid chatting with his company.

MS Dhoni was also spotted in the background as he shook Rishabh's hand. He later informed the former India vice-captain that he was going downstairs to smoke 'hookah'.

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Rishabh Pant Drunk, Dhoni goes away to smoke 'hookah'

In the video, the table can be seen filled with a variety of drinks. One can spot beer cans and cocktails with Pant, Dhoni and their group of friends having a gala time.

Pant clearly seemed intoxicated and relaxed on a sofa with an elderly person. He repeatedly called out to MS Dhoni, who came and shook his hands before saying 'jara hookah peeke aata hu'.

Netizens react, recall Pant's drunk Dhami post

Social media had a field day with the video doing the rounds. Some users were quick to point out the growing bromance between Dhoni and Pant. The two wicketkeepers spent considerable time together following the IPL 2026 season.

Dhoni and Pant were spotted together in Ranchi and then at Lord's, when India played England in the 3rd ODI. During that time, Pant had created headlines by directly tweeting Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The left-hander had requested for ease in buying land, in late night post filled with typos.

One user referenced that and commented, "Issi party k baad Uttarakhand CM ko message kiya tha lagta hai."

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Dhoni's love for hookah

Dhoni's love for hookah or shisha is well known. The former Indian captain is known to create a lounge-like atmosphere in his hotel room, allowing the younger players to be comfortable and settle in.

Several former teammates have revealed that the ex India captain is known to have an open door policy and would invite teammates for such sessions. Videos of him smoking hookah in Dubai post international retirement have also gone viral in the past.