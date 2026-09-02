Babar Azam Trolled For 'Rs 15 Hair Dye' As Pakistan Captain Arrives To Meet King Charles Amid High Fever Buzz | VIDEO

Babar Azam arrives to meet King Charles amid reports of fever | X/Cric_Mukku

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has once again come under the spotlight, this time over his appearance at a meeting with King Charles. Videos of the Pakistan skipper arriving for the meeting quickly surfaced on social media, prompting a wave of reactions from fans.

Babar was seen wearing a white shirt with jeans as he arrived for the meeting. While his choice of outfit attracted attention, it was his jet-black hair that became one of the biggest talking points online. Users joked that Azam had dyed his hair for the occasion.

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Babar Azam trolled for apparent hair dye

In the video, Babar can be seen getting off the team coach with several others players but was soon hounded by the media present at the venue. His appeared shiner than usual, supposedly with a lot of product applied to make them appear set.

Several social media users criticised his appearance, with some making sarcastic comments about his hairstyle and even resorting to cheap “hair dye” remarks.

Some also criticised their casual dressing style, given their high profile meeting with King Charles. The criticism quickly spread across social media, adding to the scrutiny already surrounding the Pakistan captain.

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Babar reportedly suffering from fever

According to reports, the Pakistan skipper is currently nursing a high fever ahead of the final Test. His fitness will therefore be closely monitored as Pakistan prepare for the crucial match. Any uncertainty over Babar’s availability could add another challenge for the team at an important stage of the series.

It comes Pakistan having sent 7 players home following their loss at Lord's. The coaching staff has also been re-jigged, with Sarfaraz Khan and Umar Gull making way for Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Babar remains one of the most prominent names in Pakistan cricket, but his every move continues to attract significant attention, both on and off the field.