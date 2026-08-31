FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India's June Quarter GDP Grows 7.8%, ITR Filings Cross 7.5 Crore'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. FPJ Exclusive: Bandra Accident Victim's Parents Claim Accused Megha Rawal Was 'Drunk'; Seek Justice

Parents of eight-year-old Ansh Gupta, who was allegedly run over by an SUV in Mumbai, told Free Press Journal they want justice for their only child's death. (Read more...)

2. India's June Quarter GDP Grows 7.8% Despite West Asia War, High Energy Prices

Services, manufacturing and investment supported growth despite geopolitical tensions and elevated energy prices. Private consumption rose 7.1%, while gross fixed capital formation increased 11.9%, data showed. (Read more...)

India’s economy showed strong Q1 FY26 performance with solid domestic demand. |

3. Mumbai Property Registrations Set To Hit 14-Year High In August 2026 At 12,503; Stamp Duty Revenue Seen At ₹1,123 Crore

Mumbai is projected to record 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an 11% YoY rise and the highest for the month in over 14 years. (Read more...)

4. Kiren Rijiju Hits Out At Afghan Social Media Handle Over ‘Praise Be To Allah Who Destroys Idols’ Post

An examination of the account's previous posts by The Free Press Journal found that it had shared several posts mocking other religions, particularly Hinduism, in addition to its regular social media activity and news-related posts. (Read more...)

5. Mud, Rocks, Furious Water Flow: How A Six-Yard Saree Became A Lifeline For 21 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims During Nepal Flash Flood

As they struggled up a slippery embankment near Timure, Poonguzhali used her saree as a makeshift rope, helping stranded pilgrims climb to safety. (Read more...)

Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises To nearly 1,000, | X - AbhishekSinha_g

6. ITR Filings Cross 7.5 Crore As August 31 Deadline Nears

Over 7.5 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as the tax department urges non-audit taxpayers to meet the August 31 deadline. (Read more...)

File Image |

7. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Urges Protesters To March Towards Mumbai, Calls For ‘Guerrilla Warfare’ Ahead Of Ganeshotsav

Jarange has asked supporters to arrange accommodation with relatives in Mumbai for six days. (Read more...)

Manoj Jarange | File Photo

8. BCB Chief Tamim Iqbal Calls For Separating Sports From Politics After Bangladesh's World Cup Withdrawal

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal said both the BCB and BCCI are looking for a suitable window to host the postponed India-Bangladesh white-ball series. (Read more...)

BCB Chief Tamim Iqbal Calls For Separating Sports From Politics After Bangladesh's World Cup Withdrawal | X - NainuKhan14

9. NEET-UG 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Aspirant’s Plea After OMR Sheet Confirms NTA’s 160/720 Score, Imposes ₹25,000 Cost

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed a NEET-UG 2026 aspirant’s plea challenging her 160/720 score after she inspected her original OMR sheet and accepted the NTA’s assessment. (Read more...)

Bombay High Court | AI Generated Representational Image

10. 'Ek Shoulder Toota Hua Hai...': Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Vishal Aditya Singh Shows Medical Report After Trolls Question His Stunt Performance

Vishal Aditya Singh hit back at trolls questioning his performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and shared his shoulder injury reports as proof. (Read more...)