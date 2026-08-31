FPJ Exclusive: Bandra Accident Victim's Parents Claim Accused Megha Rawal Was 'Drunk'; Seek Justice |

Mumbai: Eight-year-old Ansh Gupta, who was allegedly run over by an SUV in Mumbai, his parents, speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, have shared details of the tragic incident.

Speaking to the reporter, Ansh’s mother said he was the couple’s only child and expressed anguish over his death. “He was my only child; how can she kill my child? I want justice for what happened to my son,” she said.

She alleged that the woman driving the SUV was under the influence of alcohol and was talking on the phone when the incident occurred. Relatives of the family also claimed that Ansh was walking by the side of the road, and the car hit and killed him.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident took place near Mount Mary Steps on Sunday, August 30, in which an 8-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Gupta, was killed after being hit by a car.



Parents of the deceased say, "Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My… pic.twitter.com/PwUykW80Je — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

Ansh’s mother further said that the family lives in a rented house and had prioritised their son’s education. “I don’t want her sorry; I just want justice. That is only possible by hanging her; that is the only justice we want,” she said.

Neighbours recall Ansh

Neighbours told the Free Press Journal that Ansh generally did not go near the roadside and that the day of the incident was reportedly the first time he had gone outside to play after lying to his mother.

Describing the child, one neighbour said, “The child was very smart and never gave any trouble to anyone.”

Another neighbour alleged that the woman lived in the Monolisa building and claimed she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The neighbour further alleged that the woman did not realise that the child had come under the vehicle and that people present at the spot stopped her from fleeing.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Father of deceased child, Arvind Gupta, says, "My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter is over there… https://t.co/oALA1uAEi7 pic.twitter.com/ohPKOc4xyr — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

Father recounts hospital rush

Ansh’s father, Arvind Gupta, said he was at work when his cousin informed him that Ansh had been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“I was working when my uncle’s son told me that Ansh was seriously injured and that he had been hospitalised. Upon hearing this, I rushed to the hospital,” he said.

“Upon reaching there, I got to know he had met with an accident. A woman who was on a call ran over him. First, she hit him; however, when he stood up, she once again hit him,” Gupta alleged.

Further speaking, he appealed to the government for strict action against the accused. “I don’t know what to do; he was my only child. He was studying in Class 3,” he said.

The family said they had not yet received Ansh’s body and had not been able to see him following the incident. They also said they had not seen the woman accused of being responsible for his death.

Police register case

According to reports, Bandra Police reached the spot after receiving information from bystanders and conducted a panchnama before taking the accused into custody.

The woman has been identified as 45-year-old nutritionist Megha Rawal. Police have registered a case under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The charges relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving.

Police said RTO experts will examine the SUV, bearing registration number 24 BH 0455 B, to determine the circumstances and exact cause of the crash.

The investigation into the incident is underway.