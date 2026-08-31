Bandra Accident Case: 8-Year-Old Ansh Gupta Was Killed Days Before His Birthday On Sept 2, Says Report |

Mumbai: Eight-year-old Ansh Ravindra Gupta died after he was allegedly knocked down by an SUV in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Sunday, leaving his family devastated. Police have arrested the 45-year-old woman driving the vehicle, identified as Megha Rawal, in connection with the fatal crash.

The tragedy took an unexpected turn when it came to light that the child was killed just days before his birthday on September 2, as reported by News18 Marathi. The report also stated that Ansh was the Gupta couple’s only son, born after 15 years of marriage, making the tragedy particularly devastating for his parents.

Grieving Parents Seek Justice

The accident has sparked grief and anger, with videos of Ansh's parents crying inconsolably after learning about their son's death surfacing online. His father, Arvind Gupta, was seen with folded hands while appealing for justice.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident took place near Mount Mary Steps on Sunday, August 30, in which an 8-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Gupta, was killed after being hit by a car.



Parents of the deceased say, "Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My… pic.twitter.com/PwUykW80Je — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

“Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My child was walking by the side of the road, and the car hit and killed him,” the grieving parents told mediapersons. Ansh's father said his son was his only child and described the loss as devastating.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Father of deceased child, Arvind Gupta, says, "My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter is over there… https://t.co/oALA1uAEi7 pic.twitter.com/ohPKOc4xyr — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

“My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want,” Arvind said. He recalled being informed that his child had met with an accident and rushing to the spot after receiving the message.

What Happened In Bandra?

According to police, the accident occurred between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm on Sunday on St John Baptist Road, near Jijamata Garden. The road leads towards Mount Mary Church. Ansh, who lived in the Kadeshwar area of Bandra West, had reportedly gone to the garden to play. He was allegedly crossing the road while returning home when the SUV driven by Rawal struck him.

An eyewitness alleged that Rawal was speaking on the phone and that the vehicle was travelling at high speed. Police have said the claim regarding phone use will be independently verified during the investigation.

Another eyewitness claimed that Rawal stopped the SUV after bystanders raised an alarm. An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly took the injured child to Holy Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead at around 3.45 pm.

Driver Arrested, RTO To Examine SUV

Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information from bystanders and conducted a panchnama before taking Rawal into custody and arresting her. Police said RTO experts will examine the SUV, bearing registration number 24 BH 0455 B, to determine the circumstances and exact cause of the crash.

A case has been registered under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving. The investigation is underway.