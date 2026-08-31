Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Urges Protesters To March Towards Mumbai, Calls For ‘Guerrilla Warfare’ Ahead Of Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again made headlines after his latest statement regarding the ongoing reservation agitation raised concerns over a possible mobilisation towards Mumbai. Jarange has been urging the Maharashtra government to fulfil the community’s pending demands at the earliest.

Jarange is currently on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra, demanding Maratha reservation and action on the issue of Kunbi certificates. During the agitation, he urged members of the Maratha community across the state to gradually march towards Mumbai. He also called on protesters to adopt what he described as a “guerrilla warfare” strategy.

Jarange urges accommodation arrangements

As part of his mobilisation strategy, Jarange urged protesters to identify relatives and acquaintances in Mumbai and arrange accommodation for the next six days. His hunger strike entered its third day on Sunday, while the agitation has attracted thousands of supporters.

According to News18 Marathi, Jarange said, “There are at least one to two lakh Maratha houses in Mumbai. Therefore, everyone should find their guests to stay in Mumbai for the next six days. However, for now, no one should go to the Chief Minister's residence, 'Varsha' bungalow and Azad Maidan. Stay wherever you can find a place in Mumbai, but avoid going to these two important places for now.”

Jarange calls for disciplined protest

Speaking about maintaining law and order during the protest, Jarange said the agitation should remain disciplined and should not create problems for the police. “We want to protest in a disciplined manner. In the next few days, at least five to fifty lakh Maratha youth should move towards Mumbai,” he said.

Jarange also advised protesters to cooperate with the authorities and appear before the police if they are called to a police station.

Mumbai braces for possible mobilisation

Jarange’s latest call has raised concerns over a possible large-scale mobilisation towards Mumbai, particularly with Ganeshotsav approaching. Authorities may face additional challenges in managing traffic and maintaining law and order if large numbers of protesters enter the city.

Last year, Jarange and his supporters had travelled to Mumbai and staged a protest during the Ganeshotsav period. The arrival of a large number of Maratha protesters disrupted traffic movement in parts of South Mumbai, following which police imposed restrictions and closed certain roads.

With Jarange continuing to press for his demands and urging supporters to head towards Mumbai, it remains to be seen how the administration responds to the proposed mobilisation in the coming days.